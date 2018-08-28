Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans 12-year-old wins campaign for new playground in Colney Heath

PUBLISHED: 08:58 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:12 21 December 2018

Parish councillors Derrick Crump and Cecilia Hathaway with Indiana May Evans at the opening of Roestock Park. Picture: Jane Evans

Parish councillors Derrick Crump and Cecilia Hathaway with Indiana May Evans at the opening of Roestock Park. Picture: Jane Evans

Archant

A schoolgirl has successfully lobbied and fundraised for new playground equipment in Colney Heath.

In September 2017, then 11-year-old Indiana May Evans set her mind to improving the facilities at Roestock Park, setting the wheels in motion by sending a strongly worded letter to Colney Heath Parish Council (CHPC).

She described the play area as disgusting, rusty, boring, uncared for and overgrown, calling youngsters living in the village the “forgotten children”.

Following her plea, the project was allocated £20,000 from Tarmac and £4,000 from CHPC - raised from The Grange development S106 funds.

The parish council also agreed to match any money Indiana could raise herself and install a piece of equipment of her choosing - she collected £1,000 and picked a Supernova ring.

Work on the Multi Use Games Area began in June this year and was finished in October. Indiana was invited to the official opening ceremony this December.

Parish councillors Derrick Crump and Cecilia Hathaway also attended the launch.

Indiana said: “I feel very proud of myself but I am still going to work on it because in the summer when I went to the park, lots of people were asking me to get a zipline.

“It will be a challenge but I am still passionate about it.”

She would like to be a politician when she is older, having attended the Conservative Party Conference in October: “It was really great, really interesting to see what was going on.”

Indiana encouraged her peers to get involved, even if they are unsure, because it “is very important that strong minded people can work in politics”.

The now 12-year-old’s mum, Jane Evans, said: “I feel proud of Indiana because so many people see problems and just moan and complain and expect others to do something about it - but she saw the problem and tried to sort a solution, and I think that is really mature of her.

“I imagine they were wondering what to do with it [the park], it was on their radar, and Indiana moved the hands a bit.”

Jane said children now have somewhere to “play football, go on their bikes, and congregate safely”.

CHPC thanked Indiana, Tarmac, and Groundwork Hertfordshire, who project managed the build.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

St Albans teenager jailed for assault after fight where boy was stabbed in Verulamium Park

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Burglars wielding screwdrivers target St Albans homes in crime spree

There have been a spate of burglaries around St Albans this December.
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans community groups and residents invited to review enhanced CCOS plans

The former St Albans police station, which will be knocked down for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site (South) development.

St Albans 12-year-old wins campaign for new playground in Colney Heath

Parish councillors Derrick Crump and Cecilia Hathaway with Indiana May Evans at the opening of Roestock Park. Picture: Jane Evans

New St Albans campaign group takes a stand against aircraft noise

STAND (St Albans Aircraft Noise Defence) logo. Picture: STAND

6 simple steps to spare room success

Wow With Wallpaper: Winter Wonderland Wall Mural, from £27 a square metre, Wallsauce. Picture: Wallsauce/PA Photo/Handout

St Albans girl to appear in 2018 Christmas Lectures series

Esmé Gallagher from St Albans (on the right) in the RIGB Christmas Lectures. Picture: Paul Wilkinson.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists