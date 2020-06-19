St Albans students provided free meals over summer
PUBLISHED: 13:55 19 June 2020
Although the government has not yet confirmed if eligible students will receive free meals a St Albans college will offer them regardless.
Oaklands College have decided they will continue to offer them to their students in need over the summer.
The wellbeing and welfare of their students is a key focus for Oaklands College, they said, and the team are keen to support students wherever possible.
Principal of Oaklands College Zoe Hancock said “Our students are always our number one priority. We recognise these are difficult times for many families and so would like to support our students in need who receive free meals in college. By funding free meals for these eligible students, we hope it will help and support them over the summer months when college is not open.”
