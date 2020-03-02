Secondary school places: 95% of Herts children get preferred choice

The majority of Hertfordshire familes have been given their secondary school of choice.

Ninety-five per cent of children have been allocated a place at one of their preferred secondary or upper schools by Hertfordshire County Council.

Of the 14,423 children who applied this year, 78 per cent gained a place at their first choice school. Most parents and carers in Hertfordshire will be emailed with the result today, Monday March 2.

Cabinet Member for Education Terry Douris said: "Moving on to secondary or upper school is an important step and we work extremely hard to make the applications and allocation process smooth and straightforward. We want to ensure that as many children as possible get a place at one of their preferred schools.

"We all want the best possible education for our children and we know that the county has excellent schools that perform well above the national average.

"While I appreciate that a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to visit the school and speak to the head teacher before dismissing the offered place. They may be pleasantly surprised by what they see."

All applicants who have not been offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any Hertfordshire schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.

Parents and carers have until March 16 to accept their school place.