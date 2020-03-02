Advanced search

Secondary school places: 95% of Herts children get preferred choice

PUBLISHED: 14:30 02 March 2020

Secondary school places have now been confirmed for Herts.

Secondary school places have now been confirmed for Herts.

Archant

The majority of Hertfordshire familes have been given their secondary school of choice.

Ninety-five per cent of children have been allocated a place at one of their preferred secondary or upper schools by Hertfordshire County Council.

Of the 14,423 children who applied this year, 78 per cent gained a place at their first choice school. Most parents and carers in Hertfordshire will be emailed with the result today, Monday March 2.

You may also want to watch:

Cabinet Member for Education Terry Douris said: "Moving on to secondary or upper school is an important step and we work extremely hard to make the applications and allocation process smooth and straightforward. We want to ensure that as many children as possible get a place at one of their preferred schools.

"We all want the best possible education for our children and we know that the county has excellent schools that perform well above the national average.

"While I appreciate that a small number of parents may be disappointed with the school they have been allocated, I would encourage them to visit the school and speak to the head teacher before dismissing the offered place. They may be pleasantly surprised by what they see."

All applicants who have not been offered their first preference school will automatically be placed on the continuing interest list for any Hertfordshire schools named higher on the application form than the school offered.

Parents and carers have until March 16 to accept their school place.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Breaking Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Updated Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Orbital Road closed after serious collision in St Albans

Part of the A414 North Orbital Road in St Albans is closed after a serious collision . Picture credit: Google Street View.
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Orbital Road closed after serious collision in St Albans

Part of the A414 North Orbital Road in St Albans is closed after a serious collision . Picture credit: Google Street View.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Secondary school places: 95% of Herts children get preferred choice

Secondary school places have now been confirmed for Herts.

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s dies following St Albans crash

A picture of the incident on the A414. Picture: Derrick Davies

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24