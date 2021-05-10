St Albans #SustFest: Children's author records school assembly

Published: 12:00 PM May 10, 2021

A popular children's author has recorded a special assembly for infant schoolchildren as part of the 2021 St Albans Sustainability Festival.

Ellie Jackson reads her book, Hunter’s Icy Adventure, in one of three downloadable school assemblies to support learning during SustFest21 Schools Week from May 24-28.

The writer's previous books include Duffy’s Lucky Escape which helps to educate children about the impact on plastics on ocean ecosystems. Her latest book, recorded for the festival assemblies, is about a polar bear facing climate change.

She said: “Like my other Wild Tribe Heroes books, Hunter’s Icy Adventure is a story conveying a serious message but with a happy ending. It has beautiful illustrations by Laura Collwood. I hope my assembly brings the Sustainability Festival to the attention of children and parents across the district and encourages them to join in.”

Isobel Mitchell, from the Sustainable St Albans’ Schools group, said: “We are doubly excited as Ellie has generously offered to donate 50 per cent of her related book sales to the festival. We owe her huge thanks.”

You may also want to watch:

Further assemblies recorded by the group include one created by youth volunteers Helen Ross and Jessica Laxton aimed at secondary school pupils.

Helen, 17, said: “We felt really strongly that it was important that the secondary school assembly was made by young people for young people. We need to get the message across that we all need to be part of the solution to climate change now”.

Suzanne Dolan, who works on the BBC soap EastEnders, has devised a presentation on the UN Global Goals for junior schools: “Working for EastEnders, I encourage positive actions to mitigate climate change. As a St Albans parent, I am keen to get that message to the younger generation too. I hope our assemblies make it easy for schools to join in with SustFest21 Schools’ Week and that we reach lots of young people.”

The assemblies can be accessed via www.sustainablestalbans.org/schools

Ellie Jackson’s books are available from https://wildtribeheroes.com. Orders using the code SUSFEST21 will result in her donation.

The full Sustainability Festival programme can be found at https://sustfest.org