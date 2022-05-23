School's generous donation to foodbank

STAGS pupils with their donations for St Albans and District Foodbank. - Credit: St Albans and District Foodbank

A St Albans secondary school has helped provide the equivalent of 420 meals to the district's foodbank.

St Albans Girls School (STAGS) collected 180kg of food and toiletries for St Albans and District Foodbank, adding to a previous 227kg of donations collected at Christmas.

The rising cost of living has affected many people in St Albans and the wider area, and the foodbank is doing its part to support people in hardship. During the pandemic they went from giving out 4,000 food parcels a year to 10,000 and are expecting to be providing the same level again this year.

They have now appointed Natalie Liley as schools liaison volunteer to attend assemblies and support them in organising donations and collections.

She said: "Schools across the district donated over 10,000kg of food and cleaning products last year and always provide more on the lead up to summer holidays.

"The foodbank does not want any families to go hungry over the long summer break so if you know of any families that will need our support please get in touch."

If you would like someone to attend an assembly or school workshop to explain the work of the foodbank please contact schools@stalbansdistrict.foodbank.org.uk