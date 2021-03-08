News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Schools back at last after months of lockdown!

Laura Bill

Published: 1:01 PM March 8, 2021   
Co-headteachers of St Bernadette Catholic Primary School, together with the head boy and head girl, mark the re-opening of schools after lockdown.

After what seemed like the longest Christmas holidays ever, but mixed with the pressures of home schooling, parents across the district breathed an overwhelming sigh of relief today after waving farewell to their youngsters at the school gates.

To mark the re-opening of schools to all pupils - not just the small groups who have been attending during lockdown - many teachers took it upon themselves to make today a special occasion.

The balloon arch at High Beeches School in Harpenden.

A balloon arch greeted returning children at St Bernadette Catholic Primary School in London Colney, with co-headteachers Sandra Lavelle-Murphy and Jodie Howard on hand with head boy and girl Charlie and Ava.

Mrs Lavelle-Murphy said: "The children were so excited to be back 'home' in our very special school community. The balloon arch, put together by Victoria Elliot from The St Albans Balloon Company, added extra excitement as they came through the entrance, while the school radio blasted out some of their favourite songs."

Head boy Charlie said: "I feel so happy to be back because I miss my friends, my teachers and my TA."

Ava added: "It's so exciting to see my friends in person and not on a screen."

There was another balloon arch at High Beeches School in Harpenden, with signs everywhere welcoming the children back after such a long time of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chair of Governors Anita White said: "Some parents were said to be quite emotional with such a warm welcome and children all were so excited to return to school.

"The school also invited me along to a whole school assembly which they held in their class bubbles and prizes were given to all the wellbeing activities that children completed over the last few weeks!

"A very big thank you to our amazing headteacher Jonathan Walker and deputy Stephanie Shewbridge and all the teachers and support staff for all their hard work."

We're keen to hear from any other schools which celebrated reopening in style. Email hertsad@archant.co.uk

