Primary school shows kindness in Cottonmill

Brian and Brenda Gilson made fairy houses for Cottonmill children who stopped by their garden during lockdown. - Credit: Mandeville Primary School

In the spirit of their school value of kindness, a St Albans primary school donated hampers to people in the community.

Children at Mandeville Primary School were asked to nominate someone in the Cottonmill area who have shown them kindness during lockdowns, and 18 hampers were made by the PTA at the school and given to the selected nominees.

The hampers collected for Cottonmill residents by Mandeville Primary School. - Credit: Mandeville Primary

They included Cottonmill community champion Sharon Linney, and Brian and Brenda Gilson who made fairy houses for children who stopped by their garden during lockdown.



Hampers were full of items that parents and children donated but also with personalised gifts for the chosen recipients. A number of local businesses also donated to the hampers including Kestronics, S M & Sons, Costcutter, St Julian’s Church, JW Hair, Vesta Laundrette and Gold Crest Motors.

Children from the school surprised their chosen nominees with their hamper to celebrate Mandeville’s Kindness in Cottonmill week.