Harpenden pupils win international flower bulb planting award

Pupils at a Harpenden primary school have won the English round of an international nature competition.

Class N-6 at Roundwood Primary were the winners of the 2022 Golden Flower Bulb Award, achieved by participating in the Bulbs4Kids flower bulb planting project, which also included a photo and video competition.

Schools from six countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, France and Sweden were recognised for their work introducing primary age children to the world of nature through fun and interesting classroom activities.

Roundwood Primary demonstrated their green fingers with nearly every child from Nursery to Year 6 planting bulbs in their newly created Sensory Garden, and the Gardening Club starting their own own allotment.

The school believes incorporating the natural environment within the curriculum and having hands-on experiences with plants contributes to pupils' healthy balanced development.

Headteacher Kate Hooft said she thrilled to hear that out of the 400 participating schools in England, Roundwood Primary were the overall winners for this competition.

“Everyone that saw our displays back in the spring commented on how lovely they looked. I feel so proud that we have won – although the real benefit has been that by planting and caring for the bulbs, the children have appreciated nature and how to care for the environment. It was great to be involved in this competition and an amazing collective effort from the whole school.”