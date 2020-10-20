Advanced search

Village school near St Albans to consult on slashing reception places

PUBLISHED: 12:30 20 October 2020

Markyate Village School. Picture: Google

Markyate Village School. Picture: Google

Archant

The number of places available for new pupils at a village school could be reduced.

Herts county council is to consult on plans to slash reception admissions at Markyate Village School from 45 to 30 by 2022/23.

According to a report to the county council’s cabinet, all families who have applied for places at the school in recent years have been successful.

You may also want to watch:

On Monday councillors were told that even if the ‘published admission number’ (PAN) at the school was to reduce to 30, this would still be the case.

Meanwhile the reduction in the PAN, it was reported, would give the school greater certainty around, staffing, organisation and budget.

The proposed change will be subject to a period of public consultation in the autumn.

And the result of that consultation will be reported back to the county council’s education, libraries and localism cabinet panel in February.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Village school near St Albans to consult on slashing reception places

Markyate Village School. Picture: Google

Pumpkins competition and spooky decorations transform St Albans shopping centre this Halloween

The pile of pumpkins at Christopher Place in St Albans.

NHS COVID-19 app helps us protect our loved ones

The NHS COVID-19 app is a vital way in which we can all play our part in tracking the spread of the virus Picture: contributed

Property Spotlight: A stunning duplex apartment in St Albans’ Gabriel Square

The London Road property is part of St Albans' Gabriel Square development. Picture: Collinson Hall

Hybrid performances bring Abbey Theatre shows to live audiences and online viewers

The Abbey Theatre auditorium adapted for a COVID-19 safe audience. Picture: Nick Clarke