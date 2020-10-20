Village school near St Albans to consult on slashing reception places

Markyate Village School. Picture: Google Archant

The number of places available for new pupils at a village school could be reduced.

Herts county council is to consult on plans to slash reception admissions at Markyate Village School from 45 to 30 by 2022/23.

According to a report to the county council’s cabinet, all families who have applied for places at the school in recent years have been successful.

On Monday councillors were told that even if the ‘published admission number’ (PAN) at the school was to reduce to 30, this would still be the case.

Meanwhile the reduction in the PAN, it was reported, would give the school greater certainty around, staffing, organisation and budget.

The proposed change will be subject to a period of public consultation in the autumn.

And the result of that consultation will be reported back to the county council’s education, libraries and localism cabinet panel in February.