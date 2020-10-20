Village school near St Albans to consult on slashing reception places
PUBLISHED: 12:30 20 October 2020
Archant
The number of places available for new pupils at a village school could be reduced.
Herts county council is to consult on plans to slash reception admissions at Markyate Village School from 45 to 30 by 2022/23.
According to a report to the county council’s cabinet, all families who have applied for places at the school in recent years have been successful.
You may also want to watch:
On Monday councillors were told that even if the ‘published admission number’ (PAN) at the school was to reduce to 30, this would still be the case.
Meanwhile the reduction in the PAN, it was reported, would give the school greater certainty around, staffing, organisation and budget.
The proposed change will be subject to a period of public consultation in the autumn.
And the result of that consultation will be reported back to the county council’s education, libraries and localism cabinet panel in February.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.