St Albans school opens bus cafe project as community hub for the deaf

The Heathlands School community hub bus was opened by Mayor of St Albans Janet Smith and England Deaf Football captain Jamie Clarke. Picture: Sara Head Archant

Pupils from a school for the deaf have turned a bus into a café and meeting place for the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group of deaf students from Heathlands School in St Albans held an open day on Friday, September 27, to launch a new centre to spread awareness about the deaf community and provide a place where they can meet.

St Albans' mayor Janet Smith attended the launch alongside Jamie Clarke, the captain of both England and Great Britain deaf football teams.

The old bus includes a 'Bus Stop Café' and a dedicated meeting place, and it is hoped that it will become a deaf awareness 'hub' for the county.

The project was supported by a grant from the National Deaf Children's Society.

You may also want to watch:

Ellie Monk, teacher and project co-ordinator at Heathlands School, said: "I feel so proud to be a part of what the wonderful students have done here. They were so keen to make this project happen and now it is all finished and ready for its first visitors.

"I really hope that people will use and enjoy it, because it's living proof of what can be achieved with a bit of inspiration and a lot of motivation."

Kerry Ross, of the National Deaf Children's Society, said: "We were delighted when Heathlands School told us all about this project, and so proud to help play a part in getting it off the ground.

"On behalf of the National Deaf Children's Society I want to congratulate the students and teachers at Heathlands for all their hard work. I have no doubt the bus will become a very valuable asset to the deaf community across Hertfordshire.

"This is a perfect example of the kind of project that our fund was set up for. We need more awareness about deafness, especially among young people, and more examples of what they can achieve with the right support."

A Heathlands pupil who co-led the project added: "It felt so good to put the finishing touches to our bus. It was really hard work, but so rewarding when we got it finished and ready. We really hope that people use it now."

For more information about Heathlands - a nursery, primary and secondary school for deaf children which provides day and residential provision - see heathlands.herts.sch.uk.