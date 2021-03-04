Sandringham School's senior tennis team to compete in national finals

Published: 2:13 PM March 4, 2021

From L-R: Sandringham's director of sport Andy Cracknell pictured with Ryan O’Sullivan, Ivan Raath, Andre Raath, Alex Smith and Chris Smith, who will represent Sandringham at the National Championships Finals in July at the Nottingham Tennis Centre - Credit: Sandringham School

Sandringham School's senior boys tennis team will represent their school at the National Championships Finals this summer.

Pre-seeded in the top 4 school teams in the UK, Ryan O’Sullivan, Ivan Raath, Andre Raath, Alex Smith and Chris Smith will travel to the Nottingham Tennis Centre this summer - where they will compete against 15 other schools from England, Scotland and Wales.

Battling it out for the Glanville Cup, Sandringham's tennis players last competed in these finals back in 2018, finishing in 8th place. With the same line-up competing again this year, their experience playing at this level will prove invaluable in both their preparation for - and their performance during - the championship in July.

Sandringham's director of sport, Andy Cracknell, said: ‘’The seeding is quite remarkable considering that we are the only comprehensive school to appear on this pre-qualification list alongside some very illustrious company, in a number of the country’s top independent sporting schools with very large tennis programmes.

"There is a lot of work to do between now and the finals, and I am sure that both the boys and girls teams across the school will be working hard to have another fantastic season, which may hopefully see us ranked in the top 10 tennis schools in the country for another year.”

You may also want to watch:

Team captain Andre Raath added: “I’m very excited to reach and be pre-seeded for the national finals. It came as a big surprise to our team who have worked so hard over recent years to get to this level.

"We’re all really looking forward to the event and it will be a good way to end the school year, which has been so disrupted by COVID. This will be the last school competition for a few of our team, so we’re all determined to work hard and prepare for the event to finish on a high.

"We know there will be some tough opposition, but believe our experience at this level can pay off.”