Sandringham students launch primary school writing competition for Easter holidays

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:41 AM April 1, 2021   
Team Tenacity

Tenacity, from Sandringham School in St Albans, have created a downloadable activity pack to help primary school children learn and have fun in lockdown. - Credit: Sandringham School

The Easter holidays typically come as a welcome break for pupils, but with limited half term activities on offer due to coronavirus restrictions, students from Sandringham School have taken matters into their own hands to help primary school children.

Since launching their primary school activity packs in February, Tenacity - a team of 26 entrepreneurs from Year 12 taking part in the Young Enterprise Company Programme -  has been working hard to create more resources for primary school children to learn with and enjoy.

Conscious of the effects that Covid restrictions have had on students' ability to learn and have fun, the group have come together to solve this problem with online resources.

Since the start of their business, the team was focused on supporting parents with the challenging task of home-teaching by developing an affordable and entertaining online product.

Yesterday (March 31), Tenacity launched three new activity packs, covering a range of subjects and costing £1.99 each. Due to popular demand, the team will also be releasing the ‘Tenacity Full Edition', which includes all of the activities from previous packs for £3.99.

Sandringham students on the phone to primary schools in St Albans to announce Tenacity's creative writing competition 

Sandringham students Sophie, Summer, Max and George on the phone to primary schools in St Albans to announce Tenacity's creative writing competition - Credit: Sandringham School

Alongside the launch of their activity packs, Tenacity is also running an exciting competition for Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 pupils over the Easter Holidays, to encourage their creativity and expand their vocabulary.

Primary school children across St Albans district are challenged with writing a short story of up to 500 words called ‘An Adventure to Cheer up Terry the Tenacious Tiger’, the activity packs' mascot.

Terry the Tenacious Tiger

Pupils are guided through the activity packs by Terry the Tenacious Tiger - Credit: Sandringham School

Competition winners will be rewarded with a very special Terry the Tiger teddy among other prizes, including an Easter egg and the chance to share your story on Tenacity's website.

Young writers who would like to get involved can do so by visiting Tenacity's website or scanning the QR code below. Entries close on April 30.

Tenacity's Easter creative writing competition is open to Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils across St Albans

Tenacity's Easter creative writing competition is open to Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils across St Albans - Credit: Sandringham School


St Albans News

