Sandringham students solve children's lockdown boredom

Published: 1:47 PM February 11, 2021

Tenacity, from Sandringham School in St Albans, have created a downloadable activity pack to help primary school children learn and have fun in lockdown. - Credit: Sandringham School

With parents across the county - and country - yet again facing the tough task of home-schooling during lockdown, a troupe of entrepreneurs from Sandringham School have formed to create a solution.

The group of 26 Year 12 students, who form the team known as 'Tenacity', created their business to help primary school pupils and their parents through a downloadable activity pack as part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme.

The pack, which launches its first edition tomorrow (Friday, February 12), is an "affordable and entertaining online product" and provides a virtual alternative to the usual way youngsters learn and play.

With the help of 'Terry the Tenacious Tiger', children are encouraged to build on their English, maths and science skills through a range of activities. Three more editions, including resources for subjects such as history, food technology and geography, will be available in the near future.

Pupils are guided through the activity packs by Terry the Tenacious Tiger - Credit: Sandringham School

The packs, priced at £1.99 each, can be purchased through Tenacity's website.

The Young Enterprise Company Programme seeks to engage young people in the world of business. Students are tasked to create a business plan, take on director roles, manufacture, market and manage the finances of their company as part of a competition that culminates in the European Company of the Year finals.

