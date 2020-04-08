St Albans headteacher shortlisted for prestigious award

A St Albans headteacher has been shortlisted for the Pearson National Teaching Award for Headteacher of the Year.

Matthew Gauthier, head of Samuel Ryder Academy, is in the running for the prestigious award at a time when schools are doing more than ever to support their communities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Selected from thousands of nominations, Mr Gauthier is one of 87 shortlisted nominees from lecturers, school staff and schools who have been entered for the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

He was nominated for a Silver Award for leading and developing a technologically innovative school that serves its community.

He is also recognised for his dedication and enthusiasm for providing training and development of all staff to serve the students across the school.

Mr Gauthier is in the running to be one of the Silver Award winners. These will then compete to win one of just 14 Gold Awards which will be announced at the televised UK ceremony later in the year, broadcast on the BBC as ‘Britain’s Classroom Heroes’.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord David Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

Mr Gauthier said: ‘I am delighted to be nominated for the Headteacher of the Year Award.

“It is a great honour to be recognised in this way and I would like to thank and acknowledge the fantastic support I receive from my senior colleagues, governors and staff.

“Together we work hard to ensure that every pupil gets a first class academic education in a caring environment, valuing the arts and sport. This nomination recognises the success in achieving this.”

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to every one of our teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been shortlisted

for a Silver Award. At a time of unprecedented challenge, schools across the country are stepping up and playing a vital role for the wellbeing of our pupils and their families, and it is only right that we take this opportunity to say thank you.”

Pupils and parents can show their appreciation for their teachers by sending them a Thank You card for free via the Thank a Teacher campaign at https://thankateacher.co.uk/