Young Saints aim to encourage pupils to enjoy grassroots football

Published: 6:00 PM October 25, 2021

A partnership between local primary schools and St Albans City FC saw 40 Young Ambassadors attend a special induction day at Clarence Park.

The session was led by three of the Saints first team squad, Johnny Goddard, Alex Lankshear and Huw Dawson, along with coach Chris Winton.

Each primary school in the area was invited to select two children to become Young Saints Ambassadors for the current season. The children will be given an active role back in their schools, receiving regular posters and updates from the club, along with opportunities to organise match day experiences for their respective schools.

The Young Saints scheme, is free of charge to local pupils aged under 12 and offers generous reductions on ticket prices, along with a range of competitions and activities to inspire any child with a passion for football.

Skyswood headteacher, Bob Bridle, has worked closely alongside SACFC community development officer Phill Coates, manager Ian Allinson and media manager Andy Hippisley in setting up the Young Saints Ambassador scheme.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “The induction day was a real success, Alex and Huw are great examples of young players who have progressed through local club and schools football and have now established themselves in the Saints first team squad.

"The club have strengthened their links with our schools over the years and it’s so good to get back to playing football within our schools and re-establishing our close connections with St Albans City.

"The Ambassadors really impressed us during the induction session and are definitely fired up to involve their friends and peers, I’m sure they’ll help us make a real success of the Young Saints scheme.”

“We want to encourage the children to enjoy live football, making it affordable and fun,” added manager Ian Allinson.

"Young Saints is a great scheme, it’s free to all children in the area and they can access match highlights, club news and good deals on match day tickets. Our aim is to strengthen our local partnership and encourage children in their participation and enjoyment of the beautiful game!”