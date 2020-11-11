Harpenden primary school children step outside for Outdoor Classroom Day

Pupils at Roundwood Primary School, Harpenden headed out of the classroom for Outdoor Classroom Day. Picture: Roundwood Primary School Archant

Children at Roundwood Primary joined thousands of other pupils across the country to prove why time outdoors should be part of every school day.

Outdoor Classroom Day started in London in 2012, and aims to make outdoor play and learning part of every child’s day. Organisers say it is critical to children’s health, wellbeing and happiness.

Roundwood’s headteacher Mrs Hooft said: “There is a wealth of evidence that suggests that outdoor learning and time to play outdoors throughout the school day are beneficial to children, and I couldn’t agree more. When our children are outdoors they are more engaged, their mood is lifted and they are more active. Following our involvement in Outdoor Classroom Day we will be taking a serious look at how we integrate more time outdoors into every school day.”

Amanda Horton-Mastin, CEO at Semble - who organise the outdoor classroom campaign - said: “Being outside has never been so important is it is now.

“Research consistently shows that children who spend time outdoors have better mental health, are more physically active, learn to care about nature and are more resilient. Since 2012, Outdoor Classroom Day has been providing inspiration, support and advice to teachers and parents on how to take children outside to both learn and play.

“We are delighted to see schools and households all around the world signing up to reap the immeasurable benefits of spending time outdoors every day.”

To take part in the next Outdoor Classroom Day, visit outdoorclassroomday.com