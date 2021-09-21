Aboyne Lodge celebrates new headteacher and revamp

Published: 12:35 PM September 21, 2021

City centre school Aboyne Lodge has reopened after extensive refurbishments and with a new headteacher.

Built in 1950, the school is a listed building due to its design, which is of the celebrated post-war Hertfordshire modular system.

The classrooms are much larger than modern schools and all have doors leading outside. In order to completely renovate the building, without losing any of its architectural interest, the builders had to carefully strip everything back and start again, including new plumbing and electrical fittings. The roof has been upgraded to be more energy efficient and classrooms have been fitted with modern ventilation and acoustic systems.

New headteacher Keith Smithard joins from St Giles School in South Mymms where he spent six years, and takes over from Amanda Abley following her retirement from the Etna Road school.

He said: “I am really excited about joining Aboyne Lodge at this pivotal point in their history. The school is like a brand new school, the facilities are absolutely state of the art.

You may also want to watch:

"The teachers did an amazing job throughout the difficult building and lockdown period and now we are all looking forward to using the new building and providing the best possible education for the children who have had a tough couple of years.”

Chair of governors, David Hope, has been involved with the refurbishment project since 2013: “I am delighted to finally see the completion of the much-needed renovation works at Aboyne Lodge.

"The journey has been a long and difficult one for the pupils, their families, staff and the community but we now have a first class learning environment for the children and a resource that can benefit the wider community.”

Aboyne Lodge will be showing off its new look at a school fair on Saturday (September 25). All current and past students, staff and community members are welcome to come along. There will be a BBQ, bar, tombola and children’s games as well as tours of the new school.

The new hall is available for private hire to clubs and for parties, contact the school office on 01727 849 700 or admin@aboyne.herts.sch.uk