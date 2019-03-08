St Albans SEN school awarded trophy for inclusive sports centre design
PUBLISHED: 14:35 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 26 July 2019
Students with disabilities won a trophy for designing an environmentally friendly sports centre.
Pupils at St Luke's School in Redbourn got the award for studying environmental issues as part of a 10-week sustainability project for SEN (special educational needs) schools called Go4SET.
It was delivered by AkzoNobel and The Institution of Engineering and Technology.
At the end of the course, St Luke's pupils designed an inclusive sports centre, produced a display stand, wrote a report, and presented to industry experts.
Along with another SEN school from Slough, St Luke's participants were given a Bronze Level Industrial Cadets award and a trophy for Favourite Project.
The Go4SET scheme was created by education charity EDT.
CSR manager at AkzoNobel UK and Ireland, Alison Furness, said it is important to support inclusion in the workplace: "We are delighted to support them and the schools in championing inclusion together with awareness of science and sustainability in young people."