Herts Advertiser > News > Education

Harpenden school launches reading shed initiative

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:20 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 2:24 PM February 7, 2022
Roundwood Primary School opens reading shed.

Roundwood Primary School shed in the lower school playground are cushions, different rainbow-coloured materials, and a grass carpet. - Credit: Roundwood Primary School

A Harpenden school has officially opened a new reading shed to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

Inside the Roundwood Primary School shed in the lower school playground are cushions, different rainbow-coloured materials, and a grass carpet with books in window boxes.  

Headteacher Kate Hooft said: "Reading for pleasure opens up new worlds for children. It gives them the opportunity to use their imagination to explore new ideas, visit new places and meet new characters. Roundwood Primary encourages reading for pleasure as we believe it improves children’s well-being and empathy. Research shows that reading for pleasure can be directly linked to children’s success throughout their time at school and even into adulthood."

Roundwood Primary invested in the Reading Shed as part of the Covid catch-up programme to encourage children to develop their love for reading as well as reducing any anxiety.

