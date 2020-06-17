St Albans pupils hold socially distant fun run after half marathon event cancelled
PUBLISHED: 07:53 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:53 17 June 2020
Unable to take part in the annual St Albans Half Marathon fun run when it was cancelled due to lockdown restrictions, pupils from a local primary school held their own socially distant replacement.
Youngsters from SS Alban and Stephen Primary School ran the 1.5 mile distance on or around Sunday, either at home, or at a nearby open space.
Money raised from the event will be donated to the West Herts Hospital charity RAISE, who have around 100 staff carrying out both day and night shifts to treat and care for COVID-19 patients.
Suzi Wegenek, on behalf of the school’s PTA, said: “It’s normally such a big event for our school, that we didn’t want to miss out and it’s a great opportunity to contribute to a fantastic cause. We have already raised almost £1,000 and hope to increase that amount this week.”
To donate to their efforts visit JustGiving.com/fundraising/s-wegenek1-Ssas
