Harpenden pupils go wild for nature challenge

Pupils from every year group at a Harpenden school have been recognised for their efforts in making it a better place for wildlife.

Youngsters from Nursery to Year 6 at Roundwood Primary School, Harpenden, have achieved their RSPB Wild Challenge Bronze Award after completing the initiative, which aims to encourage pupils to focus on wildlife gardening and helping nature thrive in their own outdoor spaces.

The tasks in the Wild Challenge are split into two categories – Help Nature and Experience Nature - and pupils had to complete six activities, including homes for mini-beasts, a mini-beast safari and food for wildlife. They have already started to collect evidence to help them achieve a silver award.

Roundwood Primary pupils built a bug hotel. - Credit: Roundwood Primary

Headteacher Kate Hooft said: “Wild Challenge is enriching, creative and a great way to enable pupils to apply curriculum knowledge and skills. I was really impressed with the Bug Hotel for creepy crawlies that our youngest pupils made within our Forest School area and that so many pupils participated in the RSPB Big Schools Birdwatch this year’."

Roundwood Primary already have a gold award from the Woodland Trust through the Green Tree Schools initiative. Earlier this year they participated in Blubs4kids where every child planted a bulb within their outside area to encourage wildlife.