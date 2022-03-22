News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Education

Schools across district unite to Reach Out For Refugees

person

Laura Bill

Published: 10:29 AM March 22, 2022
Reach Out For Refugees Day at Wheatfields Junior School.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Wheatfields Junior School. - Credit: Wheatfields Junior School

An idea by two primary pupils to support refugees snowballed to encompass 50 schools from across the county.

Two Year 6 pupils at Skyswood in St Albans, Joshua and Sherri, suggested a collaborative effort between various schools in the district, which then expanded to cover all of Herts.

Originally, the children wanted to Unite for Ukraine, but then decided to have a day to Reach Out for Refugees in recognition of the fact that Ukraine is not the only country from which refugees are fleeing.

Across the schools, children wore something blue and yellow - the colours of Ukraine but also of Hertfordshire - and learnt about what a refugee is and how people in Britain can help.

Reach Out For Refugees at St John Fisher Catholic Primary School in St Albans.

Reach Out For Refugees at St John Fisher Catholic Primary School in St Albans. - Credit: St John Fisher

Reach Out For Refugees at Beaumont School.

Reach Out For Refugees at Beaumont School. - Credit: Beaumont School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary School

Headteacher at Skyswood Primary, Bob Bridle said: “The Herts for Refugees charity enabled us to have a central focus for our fundraising and our local colleagues have been amazing. Within about an hour of contacting other headteachers in St Albans we had about twenty schools signing up to join us in raising much needed funds.

"Laura Hussey, a trustee at Herts for Refugees was instrumental in providing a range of resources for the participating schools and helping us to fully co-ordinate our fundraising efforts. Laura has been brilliant in helping us to pull this all together.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Sandringham School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Sandringham School - Credit: Sandringham School

"While Ukraine is rightly getting attention at the moment, we cannot forget the victims of other conflicts and disasters who have also had to leave everything they have known to try to find safety.

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours unhappy with parking restriction scheme
  2. 2 Trains cancelled and disruption at St Albans
  3. 3 Hertfordshire's biggest ever weed factory found in Hemel Hempstead
  1. 4 Can you save St Albans Brownie pack?
  2. 5 Man in his 30s seriously injured after being struck by car in Radlett
  3. 6 Remembering St Albans dad of two who died from aggressive brain tumour
  4. 7 Schoolboy denies five terrorism charges after arrest in St Albans
  5. 8 After Life bench inspired by Ricky Gervais show installed in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 St Albans brothers inspired by Stanley Kubrick release horror film debut
  7. 10 St Albans man hosts ninth charity golf day

"We need to remember that 'refugee' is something that happens to people, it isn't who they are. They are people - fathers, mothers, sons, daughters just like anyone else and, just like anyone else, all they want to do is live their lives in safety, free from war and persecution."

Herts for Refugees (HfR) have been supporting vulnerable, displaced people since 2015. They send vital aid to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Greece, France and most recently, Ukraine, working with local partners so every penny raised goes to where it is most needed.

Over £10,000 was raised through the Just Giving link before accounting for the collective efforts of every school on the day, and organisers aiming to top £30,000 as a collective contribution.

The St Albans community has been particularly generous in contributing to this monumental effort. If others would like to add a donation then please donate through the following link:

justgiving.com/campaign/ReachOutForRefugees

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Wheatfields Junior School.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Wheatfields Junior School. - Credit: Wheatfields Junior School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Mandeville Primary School.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Mandeville Primary School. - Credit: Mandeville Primary School

A craft sale at Skyswood Primary School for Reach Out For Refugees Day.

A craft sale at Skyswood Primary School for Reach Out For Refugees Day. - Credit: Skyswood Primary

Reach Out For Refugees at Skyswood Primary School.

Reach Out For Refugees at Skyswood Primary School. - Credit: Skyswood Primary

Reach Out For Refugees at Skyswood Primary School.

Reach Out For Refugees at Skyswood Primary School. - Credit: Skyswood Primary

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Wheatfields Junior School.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Wheatfields Junior School. - Credit: Wheatfields Junior School


Support Ukraine
St Albans News

Don't Miss

St Albans is packed with pretty streets, but which is the city's most expensive? 

Hot Properties

Revealed: The most expensive streets in St Albans

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Traders try to hold down the gazebo as it is caught by winds at Saturday's Charter Market.

Near-calamity as gazebo blows over at St Albans Charter Market

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
School coach in horse field.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

St Albans school bus crashes into horse field

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Filming crews set up outside Jolly Sailor, St Albans. 

Herts Live News

Hit BBC Three series Ladhood being filmed at St Albans pub

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon