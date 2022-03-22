Schools across district unite to Reach Out For Refugees

An idea by two primary pupils to support refugees snowballed to encompass 50 schools from across the county.

Two Year 6 pupils at Skyswood in St Albans, Joshua and Sherri, suggested a collaborative effort between various schools in the district, which then expanded to cover all of Herts.

Originally, the children wanted to Unite for Ukraine, but then decided to have a day to Reach Out for Refugees in recognition of the fact that Ukraine is not the only country from which refugees are fleeing.

Across the schools, children wore something blue and yellow - the colours of Ukraine but also of Hertfordshire - and learnt about what a refugee is and how people in Britain can help.

Reach Out For Refugees at St John Fisher Catholic Primary School in St Albans. - Credit: St John Fisher

Reach Out For Refugees at Beaumont School. - Credit: Beaumont School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary School

Headteacher at Skyswood Primary, Bob Bridle said: “The Herts for Refugees charity enabled us to have a central focus for our fundraising and our local colleagues have been amazing. Within about an hour of contacting other headteachers in St Albans we had about twenty schools signing up to join us in raising much needed funds.

"Laura Hussey, a trustee at Herts for Refugees was instrumental in providing a range of resources for the participating schools and helping us to fully co-ordinate our fundraising efforts. Laura has been brilliant in helping us to pull this all together.

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Park Street C of E Primary School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Sandringham School - Credit: Sandringham School

"While Ukraine is rightly getting attention at the moment, we cannot forget the victims of other conflicts and disasters who have also had to leave everything they have known to try to find safety.

"We need to remember that 'refugee' is something that happens to people, it isn't who they are. They are people - fathers, mothers, sons, daughters just like anyone else and, just like anyone else, all they want to do is live their lives in safety, free from war and persecution."

Herts for Refugees (HfR) have been supporting vulnerable, displaced people since 2015. They send vital aid to Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Greece, France and most recently, Ukraine, working with local partners so every penny raised goes to where it is most needed.

Over £10,000 was raised through the Just Giving link before accounting for the collective efforts of every school on the day, and organisers aiming to top £30,000 as a collective contribution.

The St Albans community has been particularly generous in contributing to this monumental effort. If others would like to add a donation then please donate through the following link:

justgiving.com/campaign/ReachOutForRefugees

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Wheatfields Junior School. - Credit: Wheatfields Junior School

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Mandeville Primary School. - Credit: Mandeville Primary School

A craft sale at Skyswood Primary School for Reach Out For Refugees Day. - Credit: Skyswood Primary

Reach Out For Refugees at Skyswood Primary School. - Credit: Skyswood Primary

Reach Out For Refugees at Skyswood Primary School. - Credit: Skyswood Primary

Reach Out For Refugees Day at Wheatfields Junior School. - Credit: Wheatfields Junior School



