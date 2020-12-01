Outstanding work recognised in annual St Albans school arts competition

Loreto College's Gabriella Di Gregorio, overall winner of the 2020 Maltings Arts Prize, with centre manager Phil Corrigan. Archant

This year’s Maltings Arts Prize has been officially presented to the winning pupil and school, who have received medals, trophies and prizes totalling £1,250.

Gabriella De Gregorio from Loretto College was awarded the accolade at a special outdoor presentation organised under social distancing guidelines.

The 2020 art competition, based on the theme of ‘History of St Albans’, received more than 300 entries.

Last year’s winners were presented with their medals and trophies at a gala awards evening at St Albans Museum + Gallery, but this year things needed to be a little different and a rethink was in order.

Following discussions with all 13 schools it was decided that the medals and trophies would be delivered to each school and the children would be presented with their prizes by their teacher, within their individual bubbles. The only exception was the presentation to the overall winner and winning school, Loreto College.

An outdoor presentation was organised by art and DT teacher Katy Jaques and head teacher Maire Lynch which allowed Maltings Centre manager Phil Corrigan to present the overall winning student and the school art department with their awards and giant cheques.

Gabriella Di Gregorio was recognised for her painting of ‘A St Albans Roman Soldier’ with a trophy and cheque for £250. Staff from the art department were awarded £1,000 which they intend to spend on much-needed print equipment.

Phil said: “Your artwork stood out above all others and every judge agreed, well done!”

Katy Jaques added: “I am so over the moon that our girls have done so well. You cannot imagine the boost to their confidence that this will give them and I know my colleagues will be thrilled that we have also won such a generous prize for the art department.” Phil added: “I have to say the standard of artwork was exceptional this year and I would like to thank everyone who took part. It was great to have such a positive response too, and I hope the competition helped our students by offering them something creative to think about and get involved with in what has been a very difficult year all-round. A big thank you to Loreto College for allowing me into the grounds for the main presentation, it was wonderful to see first-hand the girls’ reactions as the winners were announced.”

