Advanced search

St Albans school holds sports ‘day’ with a difference

PUBLISHED: 09:59 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 07 July 2020

Prae Wood Primary School held a sports week which included children at home and at school. Picture: Supplied

Prae Wood Primary School held a sports week which included children at home and at school. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans primary school went virtual for a sports ‘day’ with a difference.

Children in school and those still learning at home took part in the event, which lasted a week.

Challenges ranged from the number of backwards somersaults a Year 5 boy could do on a trampoline to a Year 2 boy shooting hoops.

You may also want to watch:

Some families joined together outside of school for some socially distanced sports activities.

The organiser, PE teacher Helen Paine, said: “Now more than ever, we want our pupils and their families to experience the positive physical and mental benefits being active brings.”

She added that though they could not have traditional sports day, the virtual programme of events was “embraced by those in school and at home”.

They have also been given the School Games award for this year – a government-led scheme rewarding schools for their commitment to the development of competition.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge

Trevelyan Place, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Wheathampstead campaigners create ‘beautiful’ Black Lives Matter living art piece

Campaigners came together to create this living art piece at Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: CineCloud/www.cinecloud.co.uk
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A family home within St Albans’ original Westminster Lodge

Trevelyan Place, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Revellers who spat at Herts police should expect to be charged

Police have warned the public following pubs reopening. Picture: Helen Drake

Wheathampstead campaigners create ‘beautiful’ Black Lives Matter living art piece

Campaigners came together to create this living art piece at Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: CineCloud/www.cinecloud.co.uk

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans school holds sports ‘day’ with a difference

Prae Wood Primary School held a sports week which included children at home and at school. Picture: Supplied

Bail for Herts police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

He is due to appear at Harrow Crown Court on July 21. Picture: Google Street View

Which is the most expensive street in St Albans? The Secret Estate Agent shares his thoughts

The Secret Estate Agent knows all there is to know about the property market in and around St Albans. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Megan Wynne makes Bristol City stay a permanent one after switch from Tottenham Hotspur

Former St Albans City Youth player Megan Wynne has signed for Bristol City from Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Wheathampstead campaigners create ‘beautiful’ Black Lives Matter living art piece

Campaigners came together to create this living art piece at Marford Playing Fields in Wheathampstead in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: CineCloud/www.cinecloud.co.uk