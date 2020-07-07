St Albans school holds sports ‘day’ with a difference

Prae Wood Primary School held a sports week which included children at home and at school. Picture: Supplied Archant

A St Albans primary school went virtual for a sports ‘day’ with a difference.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children in school and those still learning at home took part in the event, which lasted a week.

Challenges ranged from the number of backwards somersaults a Year 5 boy could do on a trampoline to a Year 2 boy shooting hoops.

You may also want to watch:

Some families joined together outside of school for some socially distanced sports activities.

The organiser, PE teacher Helen Paine, said: “Now more than ever, we want our pupils and their families to experience the positive physical and mental benefits being active brings.”

She added that though they could not have traditional sports day, the virtual programme of events was “embraced by those in school and at home”.

They have also been given the School Games award for this year – a government-led scheme rewarding schools for their commitment to the development of competition.