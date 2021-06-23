St Albans school teacher recognised with national award

Published: 4:38 PM June 23, 2021

Sandringham School teacher Emma Beaton has won the Silver Award in The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School. - Credit: Pearson

A St Albans secondary school teacher has been honoured with a prestigious national award.

Emma Beaton, who teaches as Sandringham School, has won the Silver Award in The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School after being selected from thousands of nominations across the country.

She was one of 102 teachers recognised by the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

Emma, who has more than 20 years' teaching experience spanning all key stages, was highlighted for her consistent passion for education and working with young people.

The judges heard how she is incredibly innovative in her approaches to teaching and learning and is an advocate for blended learning to enhance student experience; vital skills which were fully utilised when introducing remote teaching during the lockdowns.

Emma is an inspiring member of the school's arts team and a highly accomplished musician, motivating students to enjoy a love of live performance and composition, and gives significantly of her time to support many projects for both the school and the wider community.

She has now been shortlisted to win one of just 15 Gold Awards later in the year, in a BBC TV programme celebrating the exceptional school staff who have worked wonders during an incredibly challenging time for educators across the country.

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, a national campaign to honour and recognise school staff for their incredible work.

Sharon Hague, senior vice president of schools at Pearson UK, said: “After a year like no other we want to take today to say thank you to all the incredible school staff who have kept children and young people learning despite unprecedented challenges. We hope the celebrations today show how much you are appreciated, and that your hard work has not gone unnoticed nor unrecognised.”