Forest school fun for pupils during Coronavirus lockdown

Park Street School has been embracing community spirit amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied Archant

A primary school in Park Street is making the most of the community spirit amid coronavirus and even their chickens have got in on the action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday, March 23, the children of critical workers at Park Street School participated in forest school.They made campfires where they warmed marshmallows and made hot chocolate. Pupils then created ‘jet skis’ using tyres and robes.

Ffion Thomas English lead said: “Positivity is spreading.

You may also want to watch:

“The school chickens have got involved and have started laying eggs which we also donated to the local community.”

Lunches are being delivered and collected to those who need them and continuing to provide lunches for those who can come and collect it with vouchers being sent to vulnerable families from further away.

Before closing, the school came together to celebrate the community by wearing colourful, bright colours and donating food for local vulnerable families.

A virtual classroom is also up and running.

Fiona added: “Here at Park Street, we believe that if we work together, with our school values of love, joy, truth and courage, at the hearts of all we do, our school community will get through this.”