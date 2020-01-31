Advanced search

Primary school knife panic in Park Street

PUBLISHED: 12:46 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 31 January 2020

A Year 4 child took a replica knife to school, causing panic in Park Street. Picture: Herts police

Parents panicked after hearing reports about a boy taking a knife into school.

The Year 4 student at Park Street Church of England School took a suspected knife into class on Tuesday, January 28.

The boy allegedly took it out and showed it to four class friends in the school shed during breaktime.

Year 4 parents were sent a letter explaining students were safe but refusing to elaborate on the details.

Headteacher Wendy-May Foster said: "The safety and security of the children and staff that attend my school is of the upmost importance to me.

"I can confirm that a pupil brought to school what has been confirmed as a replica knife.

"As soon as I was made aware of this I ensured the safeguarding team, governors and the police were informed and that all county council procedures and guidelines were adhered to throughout this investigation.

"I have ensured parents have been kept up-to-date throughout this process and my team have offered support to anyone who might have been affected. Police have confirmed there was no intent to harm."

According to police, the pupil was showing the knife to their peers and at no point were any threats made.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the school to speak with staff and seize the knife which they decribed as 'rounded with no sharp edges'.

The team has also met with the child and their parents to give words of advice around the incident.

The child is under the criminal age of responsibility but safeguarding referrals have been made.

As a result of the incident, officers will be attending the school next week to talk to the children about the dangers of carrying knives.

