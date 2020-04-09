Advanced search

Park Street pupils of keyworkers are having fun at school

PUBLISHED: 11:59 11 April 2020

Park Street School pupils of keyworklers have been enjoying some gardening while their parents are at work. Picture: Supplied

Park Street School pupils of keyworklers have been enjoying some gardening while their parents are at work. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Teachers in Park Street are  having fun trying to keep things as ‘usual’ as possible for those children who are still attending school.

Park Street School teachers are teaching and looking after the children of critical workers, trying to keep things positive and as normal as possible for them.

Teacher Ffion Thomas said: “For the last couple of weeks we have been doing some gardening in our peace garden and created a little Easter display.

“The children have been busy creating animation online and we all - including teachers - have been participating in Joe Wicks 9am live YouTube class.”

They have tasked the rest of the school with some creative homework and are also looking forward to see their designs.

Schools have been closed to the majority of students due to the coronavirus shutdown.

