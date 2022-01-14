Primary school rated 'Good' in latest Ofsted report

Park Street C of E Primary School is celebrating its Good rating from Ofsted. - Credit: Park Street Primary

Outstanding politeness and positive attitudes to learning were highlights of a recent Ofsted report for a local primary school.

Park Street C of E Primary School, in Frogmore, just outside of St Albans, was rated 'Good' in all categories following its November inspection.

There have been significant changes in leadership since the previous inspection, with the new headteacher, Monique Gregory, joining last September.

She said: “We are delighted with our report which recognises our ambition to provide children with opportunities to thrive both academically and personally; […] we are extremely proud!”

Ofsted inspectors said parents seem to be satisfied with the school’s approach towards the pupils’ development; with a typical comment being “children are encouraged to thrive”.

This was the first routine inspection the school had received since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The report said: “Park Street Primary is a school where pupils feel valued.”

It highlights that children feel happy and safe because of the support and care they receive from staff, pupils are taught to celebrate kindness, to be polite and respectful with one another.

They are also said to enjoy school, and talk about their learning with enthusiasm, such as the different food technology projects in which they have taken part.

“The children say that their teachers take account of their individual needs. As a result, pupils flourish.”

At Park Street Primary School leaders prioritise pupils’ personal development, and develop a deep respect for all forms of equality from early years.

Teachers are said to deliver the curriculum effectively, with staff well-trained and ensuring a well-considered curriculum

They have established that pupils should learn in a clear order in the majority of subjects, as a result, they assess pupils’ achievement carefully. This helps staff to know pupils’ needs and introduce new knowledge at the right time.

Despite the satisfactory feedback from the Ofsted, the report indicates that the number of pupil on the roll have fallen since the previous inspection in October 2016.

Finally, the inspectors determined that the arrangements for safeguarding are also effective as all staff understands the importance of safeguarding the children, they are vigilant and are well trained to spot any signs of abuse.