Oaklands College to hold virtual open day for Welwyn Garden City and St Albans campuses

PUBLISHED: 16:53 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 29 October 2020

Oaklands College will virtually welcome prospective students on November 21. Picture: Oaklands College

Oaklands College will be holding a virtual open day to offer students insight into life on campus.

Between 10am and 3pm on November 21, prospective students will be able to see the wide range of courses and opportunities available at the college.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to tutors in live virtual webinars and go on virtual tours of the college’s two campuses in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans.

Advice teams from the college will be on-hand to provide prospective students, parents and carers with information about being a student at Oaklands College, including entry requirements and specific courses, as well as an insight into the overall student experience.

Information on planning ahead to industry work experience and higher education will also be available.

For further information, visit oaklands.ac.uk/open-events-2020

