Oaklands College sports hall in St Albans reopened after fire damage

Rugby player Joel Kpoku reopened the sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College Archant

The sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans has reopened after the floor was damaged in a fire in June.

Rugby player Joel Kpoku, who plays for current English Premiership champions Saracens, officially opened the refurbished building.

He previously attended the college, where he was a student rugby player for the Oaklands Wolves Rugby Academy.

The fire broke out in June after a large section of cladding caught alight in the discovery centre, also damaging the floor of the sports hall. All staff and students were safely evacuated.

Deputy principal Harpreet Nagra, who attended the opening, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome back Joel, a fantastic role model and ambassador for Oaklands College, to open our newly refurbished sports hall.

"I am delighted to see the facilities return to their fully functioning order for our students to utilise for the academic year."