Advanced search

Oaklands College sports hall in St Albans reopened after fire damage

PUBLISHED: 18:50 26 September 2019

Rugby player Joel Kpoku reopened the sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College

Rugby player Joel Kpoku reopened the sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College

Archant

The sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans has reopened after the floor was damaged in a fire in June.

Rugby player Joel Kpoku reopened the sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands CollegeRugby player Joel Kpoku reopened the sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College

Rugby player Joel Kpoku, who plays for current English Premiership champions Saracens, officially opened the refurbished building.

You may also want to watch:

He previously attended the college, where he was a student rugby player for the Oaklands Wolves Rugby Academy.

The fire broke out in June after a large section of cladding caught alight in the discovery centre, also damaging the floor of the sports hall. All staff and students were safely evacuated.

Rugby player Joel Kpoku reopened the sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands CollegeRugby player Joel Kpoku reopened the sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College

Deputy principal Harpreet Nagra, who attended the opening, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome back Joel, a fantastic role model and ambassador for Oaklands College, to open our newly refurbished sports hall.

"I am delighted to see the facilities return to their fully functioning order for our students to utilise for the academic year."

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla's property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans BID manager resigns for London post

Former St Albans BID manager Helen Burridge at the George Street Gin and Jazz event. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Delays on Thameslink trains due to track inspection between West Hampstead and St Albans City

There are delays on Thameslink trains this evening due to a safety inspection of the track between West Hampstead and St Albans City. Picture: Peter Alvey

Oaklands College sports hall in St Albans reopened after fire damage

Rugby player Joel Kpoku reopened the sports hall at Oaklands College in St Albans. Picture: Oaklands College

Man arrested in St Albans city centre

Herts police arrested a man in St Albans city centre today.

Sandridge flower festival celebrates local heroes for harvest

St Leonards Church, Sandridge. Flower festival 2010. Audrey Taylor looking at one of the displays.

Perfect start to year for Harpenden after thrilling win over Wapping

Mark Hoefield scored twice as Harpenden beat Wapping on day one of the new season. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists