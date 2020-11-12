Advanced search

St Albans’ Oaklands College redevelopment moves into phase two

PUBLISHED: 11:50 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 12 November 2020

Oaklands College in St Albans is undergoing a second phase of redevelopment, provided by Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Wilmott Dixon

Oaklands College in St Albans is undergoing a second phase of redevelopment, provided by Wilmott Dixon. Picture: Wilmott Dixon

The second phase of redevelopment at Oaklands College has been given the green light.

Phase two will construct the ‘Evolution Centre’, which contains a mix of classrooms and support spaces for teaching staff, with seven classrooms forming a dedicated wing for Oaklands College’s Pathway 4 special needs provision.

Zoe Hancock, principal of Oaklands College said: “The Evolution Centre will house 49 classrooms and will be a centre for technical, academic and vocational education.

“It will transform the learning experience for our students, and we are really looking forward to its completion in Autumn 2021.”

Construction company Wilmott Dixon have been awarded a £13.4 million contract for the second phase of the £62 million redevelopment in St Albans.

It comes after the company handed over the first phase in the summer, the Homestead building, which provides residential accommodation for up to 80 students and two on-site wardens.

To support Willmott Dixon’s ambition to be net zero carbon by 2030, the site team have ensured that the project will not require diesel generators.

The project is also utilising St Albans-based community wood recycling to ensure that all timber not required is reused.

Chris Tredget, managing director at Willmott Dixon in London and the East, said: “After delivering the Homestead Building, the team is delighted to be back on site with the Evolution Centre and look forward to creating a new teaching space that will benefit the college and students for years to come.”

Jonathan Parker, national framework manager at Pagabo - the company who procured the project - said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our close working relationship with Willmott Dixon, and are really pleased to see the second phase of work in motion at Oaklands College following the handover of the first phase earlier this year.

“This next phase of work, which was awarded via a single stage procurement process through a programme of works, made it quicker and simpler to get work underway on delivering teaching facilities and a dedicated wing for special needs provision that are set to have a hugely positive impact on both the college and the wider community.”

