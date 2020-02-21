St Albans 'Green Team' open sensory garden
PUBLISHED: 11:27 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 21 February 2020
Archant
A St Albans college is celebrating a new sensory garden created by volunteers for people with learning disabilities.
The team transformed an unused patch of grass into an open plan sensory garden to enhance the experience of disabled learners.
You may also want to watch:
Oaklands College's welcomed the Green Team who completed a 14-week employment and skills programme run by charity Groundwork East.
The Green Team is a course for those not in education, employment or training and who want to improve their future opportunities and skills.
Senior employment project tutor for Groundwork Matt Sutcliffe said: "It has been great to run a Green Team project based at Oaklands College. The team have loved being in a learning environment and seeing the Springfield students use the new area they have created. The team has delivered a fantastic project, congratulations Green Team!"
Volunteer Steve Austin said: "This programme has been a real honour and has allowed me to get back into the employment and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity."