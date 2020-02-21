Advanced search

St Albans 'Green Team' open sensory garden

PUBLISHED: 11:27 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 21 February 2020

GroundworkEast opened a sensory garden at Oaklands College. Picture: Supplied

GroundworkEast opened a sensory garden at Oaklands College. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans college is celebrating a new sensory garden created by volunteers for people with learning disabilities.

GroundworkEast opened a sensory garden at Oaklands College. Picture: SuppliedGroundworkEast opened a sensory garden at Oaklands College. Picture: Supplied

The team transformed an unused patch of grass into an open plan sensory garden to enhance the experience of disabled learners.

You may also want to watch:

Oaklands College's welcomed the Green Team who completed a 14-week employment and skills programme run by charity Groundwork East.

The Green Team is a course for those not in education, employment or training and who want to improve their future opportunities and skills.

GroundworkEast opened a sensory garden at Oaklands College. Picture: SuppliedGroundworkEast opened a sensory garden at Oaklands College. Picture: Supplied

Senior employment project tutor for Groundwork Matt Sutcliffe said: "It has been great to run a Green Team project based at Oaklands College. The team have loved being in a learning environment and seeing the Springfield students use the new area they have created. The team has delivered a fantastic project, congratulations Green Team!"

Volunteer Steve Austin said: "This programme has been a real honour and has allowed me to get back into the employment and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity."

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Harpenden teacher launches recipe website after three personal tragedies

Claire Gilles in the kitchen.

Breaking Air ambulance called to major accident on A414 to St Albans

Emergency services were at the scene of the A414 incident near St Albans. Picture: Herts police
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

St Albans pub shuts due to lack of business

The leaseholder of The Rose and Crown pub in St Albans handed back the keys to Punch Pubs this week. Picture: Matt Adams

Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

Tanya with her mum, Leanda, who is hosting the tattooing event in St Albans to raise money and awareness. Picture: Supplied

Can you help police after a man died in a crash?

Police are appealing for information after a fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Harpenden teacher launches recipe website after three personal tragedies

Claire Gilles in the kitchen.

Air ambulance called to major accident on A414 to St Albans

Emergency services were at the scene of the A414 incident near St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans ‘Green Team’ open sensory garden

GroundworkEast opened a sensory garden at Oaklands College. Picture: Supplied

Mavericks finding coaching skills and training plans boosted by Saracens link

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Special report: Are our most vulnerable young people being let down by Herts mental health services?

Families claim they have been let down by the service CAMHS provides.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Area Guide: The ever popular city of St Albans

St Albans' historic city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24