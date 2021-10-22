Oaklands celebrates student achievements as part of Colleges Week

Published: 11:10 AM October 22, 2021

Students from Oaklands College, which has campuses in St Albans and Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Oaklands College

Long-term investment in colleges is crucial if the government is going to succeed in levelling up all areas of the country, says our own Oaklands College.

As part of this year's Colleges Week, Oaklands has been celebrating the success of its current and former students, providing careers advice, and showcasing student success across national catering competitions, track and field athletics, art and design and fashion.

Oaklands also highlighted the community work produced by its students near its St Albans and Welwyn Garden City campuses, from regenerative projects like Smallford Station to creative artwork projects to brighten up the newly redeveloped Hatfield town centre.

Students and staff also reiterated the importance of sustainability across the college sector, as reflected in Oaklands' drive towards providing a sustainable campus through its current St Albans redevelopment.

Principal Andrew Slade explained: “Colleges have an enormously positive impact on individuals, our communities and our economy and their role has never been more critical given the pressing skills needs the country faces as we re-imagine a post-Covid world.

"From green technologies, through to providing direct routes into universities, colleges like Oaklands - which this year marks its centenary - are part of the vital Further Education Sector which is a driving force within the nation’s skills powerhouse, transforming economies and transforming lives.”

With the government’s comprehensive spending review taking place imminently, Colleges Week is also a reminder to the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak that funding colleges, training and skills is the catalyst for a stronger, fairer and more resilient society, and Oaklands is calling for the sector to remain a priority for future investment.

The college is also inviting the local community to drop-in advice evenings, encouraging students to speak with tutors and receive help and advice about their future plans, education and job opportunities.

These are taking place at the Welwyn Garden City campus on Wednesday November 10 from 5-8pm, and at St Albans on on Saturday November 13 from 10am-2pm