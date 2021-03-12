Oaklands College appoints new principal

Published: 4:35 PM March 12, 2021

Oaklands College has announced their incoming principal and CEO.

Andrew Slade is taking over from Zoe Hancock as principal, who left in February after a decade in the role. Dr Jan Edrich is currently serving as interim principal of the institution - which has campuses in St Albans and WGC - until the end of the academic year.

Outgoing principle Zoe Hancock left her post at Oaklands College in February after a decade in the role - Credit: Emma Marshall

Sue Grant, chair of Oaklands College Corporation, said: “Following a rigorous appointment process, we are very pleased to welcome Andrew as the college’s new principal.

"This is a hugely important time for Oaklands and we look forward to working with Andrew as we drive the college forward and begin a new chapter.”

Speaking of his appointment, Andrew added: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Oaklands College and to work closely with its corporation, senior team and its staff and students right across the organisation.

"This is an important time in the sector as further education steps up to play a vital role in ensuring the UK has the right and sufficient skills base to thrive in this new decade and beyond.

"Oaklands has huge potential to be a lead player and that is one of the many things that excites me about the role.”

Andrew is currently principal at South Thames College, and is expected to take up the role at Oaklands - which has over 6,000 students - at the end of August.

Andrew's appointment follows his role as the leader of the development of strategic relationships at South Thames College; where he aimed to drive forward the college’s vision in being a provider of choice, as well as driving an agenda to ensure students were at the heart of the organisation.

Andrew has extensive experience within the sector, including leading 14-19, adult, higher education, apprenticeship and commercial provision.

This has included the development of a new business school, as well as being part of the team that delivered a new aeronautical college, both of which attracted significant external funding.

Andrew has also worked in non-teaching areas including management information systems, finance, estates and facilities, marketing and HR.