Newshound: Send us short video clips of how you are or what you are up to

PUBLISHED: 10:57 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 30 March 2020

Tyrell Seidu, 9, doing his home learning during the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied

Tyrell Seidu, 9, doing his home learning during the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The NewsHound team are missing being out and about in St Albans because of the coronavirus shutdown.

We hope you are all safe and well.

Thank you so much for the brilliant photos you have emailed in - there seems to be a lot of busy home learners! So we have had an idea for our next episode of NewsHound and we need your help to make it happen.

What we would love is if you could send us video clips of what you are up to. You can talk to the camera and say ‘hi’ and tell us what you are up to or how you are feeling. Or if you prefer, you can just show us what you are doing to keep your brains busy!

The clips should be about 30 seconds long maximum and your parents do not have to worry about the quality or the editing - we can sort all that out here in our virtual newsroom.

Send them to hertsad@archant.co.uk

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

