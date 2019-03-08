Video

NewsHound: St Albans café's new beehive

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee Archant

Have you noticed bees a-buzzing? A St Albans café is now home to a hive of 50,000 bees producing local honey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak

Herts Ad reporters take a look at the George Street Canteen's new Queen of Herts beehive in the next episode of NewsHound.

You may also want to watch:

The fortnightly news round-up for children is delivered in an engaging way for young people, getting them excited about local news and educating them about the district where they live.

Other episodes have focussed on the Queen's Birthday Honours, the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, and St Albans Sustainability Festival.

NewsHound reporters would be thrilled to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode. Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

It is your chance to appear in your local newspaper.