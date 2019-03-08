Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

NewsHound: St Albans café's new beehive

PUBLISHED: 15:04 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 27 June 2019

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee

Archant

Have you noticed bees a-buzzing? A St Albans café is now home to a hive of 50,000 bees producing local honey.

The NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne SuslakThe NewsHound logo, as designed and created by reporter Anne Suslak. Picture: Anne Suslak

Herts Ad reporters take a look at the George Street Canteen's new Queen of Herts beehive in the next episode of NewsHound.

You may also want to watch:

The fortnightly news round-up for children is delivered in an engaging way for young people, getting them excited about local news and educating them about the district where they live.

Other episodes have focussed on the Queen's Birthday Honours, the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, and St Albans Sustainability Festival.

NewsHound reporters would be thrilled to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode. Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

It is your chance to appear in your local newspaper.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Updated Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause 'significant delays' in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Warning from St Albans woman after traumatic aftermath of dental op

Alex Maghie, from St Albans, needed a life-saving emergency operation to tackle three brain abscesses and is left paralysed down one side of her body.
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Pub licensed for site of former St Albans BHS building

The former BHS site on St Peter's Street in St Albans.

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH in St Albans

Police and ambulance parked near the incident in St Albans. Picture: Chris Telford

Plans drawn up for redevelopment of Harpenden Public Halls

Harpenden Public Halls are being turned into housing and business space. Picture: St Albans District Council

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Warning from St Albans woman after traumatic aftermath of dental op

Alex Maghie, from St Albans, needed a life-saving emergency operation to tackle three brain abscesses and is left paralysed down one side of her body.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Bathstore: Jobs axed at Welwyn Garden City HQ but safe at Hitchin and St Albans

531 Bathstore jobs are at risk. Picture: Pixabay.

NewsHound: St Albans café’s new beehive

Steve Foulds from Queen of Herts with the George Street Canteen beehive. Picture: Kevin and Julie Lee

Hitchin and Harpenden MP explains why he is backing Boris Johnson as Conservative leader

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has explained why he is backing Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership race. Picture: Martin Wootton

Have your say on future of hospital services in west Hertfordshire

West Herts Hospitals Trust and Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group are holding board meetings on the future of hospitals in west Herts. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans City Youth girls win Buntingford tournament

St Albans City Youth's under-nine girls celebrate at the Buntingford festival
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists