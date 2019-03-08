Advanced search

WATCH NewsHound: Footage from St Albans school strike climate protest

PUBLISHED: 12:30 27 September 2019

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

St Albans children protested in the city centre as part of the Global Climate Strike. Picture: John Andrews

Archant

Pupils around the country left their classrooms and took to the streets this week to force the climate crisis onto the national agenda.

St Albans district was no exception, with hundreds of people turning up to march from St Albans Clock Tower to St Albans Civic Centre.

UK Student Climate Network Hertfordshire organised the protest as part of the Global Climate Strike.

See footage from the demonstration in the next episode of NewsHound.

This is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about this historic district.

Other episodes have focussed on the problems with Verulamium Lake, Harpenden's real-life Mermaid Isla, and a new beehive installed at the George Street Canteen.

The most recent episode has been presented by Herts and Cambs group editor, Matt Adams.

NewsHound reporters would be thrilled to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode. Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

It is your chance to appear in your local newspaper.

