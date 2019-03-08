New care home for children with autism and learning disabilities opens in St Albans

At the opening ceremony of the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC Archant

A new care home for young people with autism and learning disabilities has opened in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Left to right: Cllr Mark Watkin, Cllr Anthony Rowlands, Cllr Nigel Bell, Cllr Teresa Heritage and Cllr John Hale. Picture: HCC Left to right: Cllr Mark Watkin, Cllr Anthony Rowlands, Cllr Nigel Bell, Cllr Teresa Heritage and Cllr John Hale. Picture: HCC

The facility is in a previously disused building and can accommodate four young people, with extra room for emergency placements.

It was officially opened by Hertfordshire County Council's cabinet member for children, young people and families, Cllr Teresa Heritage, alongside Maria Fiddimore from operators MacIntyre Care.

This facility has been opened to meet HCC's increasing demand for SEND (special educational needs and disability) provision.

Speaking at the official ribbon cutting, Cllr Heritage said: "We are delighted to open this welcoming new facility which demonstrates our commitment to providing residential accommodation to meet the growing needs of children and young people with autism and learning disabilities in Hertfordshire.

Cllr Teresa Heritage opens the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC Cllr Teresa Heritage opens the new St Albans care home. Picture: HCC

"The new accommodation and support services will enable these young people to develop and progress while being supported by a team of professionals.

You may also want to watch:

"They will ensure each child's needs are fully identified and met through an effective therapeutic model."

HCC has worked in partnership with Herts Valleys and East and North Hertfordshire CCGs, education partners, and social care provider MacIntyre Care, to open the home.

MacIntyre deliver learning, support and care for more than 1,500 children, young people and adults with autism and learning disabilities.

When the charity was awarded the contract, MacIntyre's Ms Fiddimore, said: "This new project sits extremely well with our expertise and experience and complements our other areas of support we have in and around Hertfordshire, within our No Limits, MacIntyre School and Hillside Road provision."

No Limits is a flexible education programme for young people with complex needs who cannot access a formal, full-time education.

All of the young St Albans residents will be enrolled at local specialist schools and the home will be run by staff who are trained and compliant with Ofsted's Children's Home Regulations.

HCC would not release its location because it is a children's home.

Find out more about MacIntyre at macintyrecharity.org.