Rugby charity funds primary school sensory room

The new sensory room at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Supplied

A new sensory room for children of all ages and abilities has been officially opened at a Park Street primary school.

The room, which was installed at Park Street C of E Primary School at the end of the summer term, was funded by children's charity the Wooden Spoon (Hertfordshire region).

Features include an infinity panel, an ultraviolet carpet and mesmerising lighting, and the room will help children learn to self-regulate, which will ultimately improve focus and learning in the classroom.

The new sensory room at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Supplied

Headteacher Monique Gregory said she was delighted with the room: “We are so pleased to be able to provide a safe and calming space for all our children, particularly those with sensory needs.

"It is such a beneficial addition to our school and we are extremely grateful for the Wooden Spoon grant that made this possible!”

The new sensory room at Park Street C of E Primary School. - Credit: Supplied

John Batters, chairman of the Wooden Spoon (Hertfordshire region) said: “Wooden Spoon is the children’s charity of rugby which supports children and young people who are disadvantaged. Our vision is that through the power of rugby every child, no matter what their background, has access to the same opportunities.

"We have helped over one million children nationally since founded in 1983 and are comprised of 33 regions, including Hertfordshire. All money raised in Hertfordshire is spent in Hertfordshire and we were delighted to fund the new sensory room at Park Street CofE Primary School.”

When asked what they like about the sensory room, one of the children said: "When I am in the sensory room, I feel so calm. It is so satisfying looking at all the colours around me”

In the near future, Park Street is hoping to offer the use of the sensory room to other local primary schools and early years settings, enabling even more children to benefit from the facility.

One parent shared: “What an amazing opportunity for our children. The children are going to benefit immensely from this outstanding resource. We are very lucky!”