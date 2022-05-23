Jubilee garden opened at Harpenden primary school
- Credit: The Lea Primary School
Harpenden schoolchildren have welcomed a royal addition to their playground.
Pupils at The Lea Primary School and Nursery in Harpenden can now enjoy a Jubilee Garden created following to great deal of PTA fundraising in difficult circumstances over the last two years and a successful application to The Harpenden Trust Community Fund.
The new garden has been landscaped and planted to allow children to spend time relaxing together with their friends to escape the busy playground at playtimes and lunchtimes. The student council helped to design the planting and Year 2 are currently growing sunflowers to plant in the flower beds.
Headteacher James Berry said: “The garden provides much needed respite from the busy playground for those that are looking for a quiet space. The mental health and wellbeing of our pupils is a key focus for us.”
PTA Chair Cathryn Egan said: “We have named the area the Jubilee Garden, which means our pupils will have a lasting reminder of Her Majesty's special Platinum Jubilee during this time of celebration. We can’t thank The Harpenden Trust enough - without their support of our school community this would not have been possible.”