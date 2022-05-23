Jubilee garden opened at Harpenden primary school

The Lea Primary School headteacher James Berry, Jan Seager from the Harpenden Trust, PTA Committee (Charlotte Tallamy, Katy Hamilton, Lauren Cottle, Cathryn Egan, Miriam Dorado-Lee) and Steve Pryor, also from the trust, at the opening of the new Jubilee Garden. - Credit: The Lea Primary School

Harpenden schoolchildren have welcomed a royal addition to their playground.

Pupils at The Lea Primary School and Nursery in Harpenden can now enjoy a Jubilee Garden created following to great deal of PTA fundraising in difficult circumstances over the last two years and a successful application to The Harpenden Trust Community Fund.

The Lea Primary's new Jubilee Garden. - Credit: The Lea Primary School

The new garden has been landscaped and planted to allow children to spend time relaxing together with their friends to escape the busy playground at playtimes and lunchtimes. The student council helped to design the planting and Year 2 are currently growing sunflowers to plant in the flower beds.

Headteacher James Berry said: “The garden provides much needed respite from the busy playground for those that are looking for a quiet space. The mental health and wellbeing of our pupils is a key focus for us.”

The Lea Primary's new Jubilee Garden. - Credit: The Lea Primary

PTA Chair Cathryn Egan said: “We have named the area the Jubilee Garden, which means our pupils will have a lasting reminder of Her Majesty's special Platinum Jubilee during this time of celebration. We can’t thank The Harpenden Trust enough - without their support of our school community this would not have been possible.”