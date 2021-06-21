School buzzing about new Forest School and Hive building

Published: 12:11 PM June 21, 2021

Bim Afolami MP opening the new Forest School at Roundwood Primary in Harpenden. - Credit: Roundwood Primary

A Harpenden school has officially opened two new facilities designed to improve pupils' learning experiences.

Roundwood Primary School invited local MP Bim Afolami to open their new Forest School and woodland learning space, known as The Hive.

Their Forest School features a sensory garden, a firepit and an area for storytime, an investigation area for exploring and building.

The Hive is a log cabin building that has provided a much-needed space within the school grounds used for small group work and 1-2-1 sessions.

It offers the perfect environment for providing support in a calming, sensory learning space, and is also regularly used by visiting professionals to work in a dedicated space with children. It was funded by London Luton Airport Operations Ltd (LLAOL).

Headteacher Kate Hooft said: “We priorities well-being here at Roundwood Primary and Forest School lessons are proven to have positive impact on children’s physical and mental health. Outside learning is a space where they can take risks, learn to use tools, connect with nature and build resilience.

“We are very grateful to LLAOL's Community Trust Fund who helped fund this project. Roundwood Primary are very keen to support the needs and abilities of all their children and the benefits of this additional space aids us to prioritise those needs in a purpose built area.”

Teacher Tracey Dallow, said the Forest School has had a positive impact on the children.

“The kids are so proud and excited to get down there… it’s been wonderful to see confidence being built in some of our more shy pupils. That excitement to be at school is tangible.

Bim Afolami said: "The children were keen to tell me all about their first Forest School session, which had involved drilling holes and making solitary bee homes.

Francesca Johnstone, head of operations for BLCF who awarded the funding on behalf of LLAOL Community Trust Fund, added: "We're delighted to see this project come to fruition after the difficult year that local schools have faced.

"The Hive is a brilliant breakout space to help nurture young minds and support their mental wellbeing. We hope this new resource will benefit the pupils at Roundwood Primary, as well as the wider community, for many years to come."