New residential accommodation unveiled for Oaklands College St Albans campus

PUBLISHED: 08:32 07 August 2020

A brand new residential accommodation has been revealed at Oaklands College’s St Albans campus.

College principal Zoe Hancock attended the unveiling ceremony of the first of a four-phase redevelopment of the campus last week.

The development will house more than 80 residential students, and boasts two large communal areas, two shared kitchens and under-floor heating throughout.

There will also be a dedicated recreational area with a basketball court at the rear of the building.

Zoe said: “It is incredibly rewarding to see the finished residential homestead, a building which will transform the learning experience and opportunities at Oaklands College.”

Joining Zoe on site were key members of the project representing Willmott Dixon and Fusion Project Management, as well as Oaklands College facilities manager John Hatchett.

They were also joined by former Oaklands College student Euan Beaddie, who helped assist with the building management throughout the lockdown period, and cut the ribbon to officially open the facilities.

The event also marked start of phase two of the redevelopment, which focuses on providing a brand new general teaching block, containing 49 new classrooms, offices for curriculum staff and house the pathway for special needs provision.

Simon Ramage, director at Willmott Dixon said, “We are pleased to have handed over the residential homestead building to Oaklands College ready for the students to return to in September.

“As a former student of Oaklands College I’m delighted to be part of the journey, and we are now focused on the start of the build for the brand-new teaching block.”

To read more about the full, four-phase redevelopment of Oaklands College, oaklands.ac.uk/about-us/college-campuses/st-albans-campus/st-albans-campus-redevelopment.

