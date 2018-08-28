Rugby captain opens new 3G pitch at St Albans school

Saracens rugby captain Lotte Clapp opened the new 3G pitch at Sandringham School, Picture: Chris Bloomfield CHRIS BLOOMFIELD

A Saracens rugby captain officially opened a new 3G floodlit pitch at a school in St Albans.

Lotte Clapp, captain of the Saracens Women’s team and England International, cut the ribbon at the opening of Sandringham School’s new full-sized pitch last week.

She also played touch rugby with younger pupils and spoke to pupils about her journey in sport and how she got started at her local rugby club.

The £750,000 pitch is part of a programme of development at the school, and can be used for both rugby and football. Pupils are already using the pitch and the school is promoting girls’ involvement in sport.

Headteacher Alan Gray said: “The addition of a full-sized 3G pitch to our sports facilities means that young people can experience training and playing on a professional grade surface. This improves their performance and helps accelerate rapid development in rugby and football.”