Primary school pupils investigate after mysterious monolith appears in playground
- Credit: Archant
A captivating global phenomenon, which has grabbed the attention of people worldwide, has appeared at a primary school in St Albans.
Pupils at Mandeville Primary School arrived at school on Friday, December 11 to find a monolith in their playground, resembling those spotted all over the world in recent weeks.
The day started with a video message from head teacher Cathy Longhurst to all classes, linking it to the other sightings worldwide. Children were asked to stay away from the mysterious sculpture, and that police would be attending to investigate.
PCSOs Bennett and Flanagan arrived at the school at 10am, completed their forensic investigations and took statements from the children. Pupils and staff have many theories about what it is and how it got there, but none of them are yet to be proved.
St Albans Police have since reported the strange goings on formally and alerted the public to the monolith on their official Twitter and Facebook pages.
You may also want to watch:
Children in Years 1 to 6 all wrote about the event in different genres depending on their year group. Inquisitive Year 6 students, who were eager to get to the bottom of the origin of the structure and inform the general public of the monolith’s appearance, created the below report:
Police Investigate Another Strange Monolith Appearance at a School in St Albans
Most Read
- 1 Primary school pupils investigate after mysterious monolith appears in playground
- 2 COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of Herts enter Tier 3
- 3 Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners
- 4 Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans
- 5 Herts dog groomer wins global competition
- 6 St Albans Cathedral Dean set to leave after 17 years
- 7 St Albans beauty staff give alternative Christmas ‘cards’
- 8 ‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for St Albans
- 9 Another motorist dies on Redbourn Road as calls for safety measures continue
- 10 Woman left feeling ‘upset, angry and sick’ after revenge porn ordeal
A mysterious object was discovered at Mandeville Primary School in St Albans this morning.
The structure resembled monoliths that have been appearing around the world in places such as Utah, Romaina, Poland and The Isle of Wight to name but a few.
Kevin Byrne, Mandeville’s Site Manager, said: “I could not believe my eyes when I arrived at school and saw the monolith this morning.
“It was certainly not there when the head teacher went home at around 7.45pm last night.”
The plain, grey cuboid structure, estimated to be 2.2m tall and 30 cm wide, was described to be “heavy, hollow-sounding and metal, using astro turf to stand up on”. The police attended the scene at approximately 9.55am when PCSO Bennett and PCSO Flanagan took forensic samples and interviewed pupils at the school.
Several students believe they spotted a strange figure around the buildings. One student in Y4 stated he saw a man behind it and children in Year 3 reported they saw a hand and a foot sticking out from behind it.
Other children reported that they had observed the monolith moving slightly, changing angles, growing and shrinking. None of this have been confirmed by evidence however.
One pupil in Year 4, who lives nearby the school said, “I heard a noise outside at about 2am but after that I didn’t see or hear anything anymore.”
Cathy Longhurst, head teacher at Mandeville Primary School said: “I’m shocked by the sudden appearance.”
Other teachers, such as Year 6 teacher, Ms Claire Sargent, were more excited saying: “I’m extremely fascinated by this!”