Murder mystery in the library at Harpenden school

Published: 11:00 AM July 4, 2021

Student sleuths used their detective skills as part of a murder mystery event at a Harpenden school.

Key Stage 3 and 4 pupils took part in Breaking Lawes, held in the library at Sir John Lawes School.

Linking to the Year 7 curriculum where students learn about the murder mystery genre in English, the library staff decided to run their own real-life Cluedo game, tied in with the current craze among students for murder mystery books such as One of Us is Lying and the Murder Most Unladylike series.

Library staff sent out a photo relating to the ‘murder’ of the popular Life Skills teacher, Manuel Fernandez, as well as a questionable line up of possible suspects - also teachers - who could be responsible.

The students were then challenged to solve clues in the form of different puzzles and activities to eliminate suspects, weapons and rooms and reveal the murderer.

Student sleuths at Sir John Lawes School in Harpenden. - Credit: SJL



