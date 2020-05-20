Advanced search

WATCH: St Albans café owner creates brilliant gadget

PUBLISHED: 12:42 20 May 2020

Gotz Kaul, who owns Caf� Roma in St Peter�s Street has invented a gadget to help him serve coffee without touching the lids of takeaway cups.



NewsHound is a regular news round-up for children, explaining a local news item in an engaging way. It hopes to get them excited and informed about our city and the people living here.

In this edition, filmed during lockdown, we check out an invention from a St Albans café owner. Can you think of anything brilliant you could invent? Let us know if you can!

Other episodes have focussed on the problems with World Mental Health Day, the St Albans Cathedral Space Voyage, and the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge.

The most recent episode is presented by Herts and Cambs group editor Matt Adams.

NewsHound reporters would really love to hear from children in the community who would like to feature on an episode.

Please contact HertsAd@Archant.co.uk to get involved.

