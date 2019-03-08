Author launches early morning library at St Albans school

A children's author visited Margaret Wix School in St Albans to open the school's new early morning library initiative.

'My Mum's A Bug-Eyed Monster' author Andy Rigden, who advocates reading with children as much as possible, cut a ribbon to celebrate the library opening its doors before school every Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Children and parents will now be able to use the library for an extra 30 minutes from 8.10am to 8.40am twice a week.

A large crowd attended the event and were able to listen to a reading by the author himself and buy a copy of his signed and illustrated book.

The library has also been recently been restocked with the help of funds raised by the Margaret Wix School PTA.

Headteacher Damien Johnston said: "Reading underpins everything and is the core to all learning, as well as just being enjoyed in its own right."