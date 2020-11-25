Malborough Science Academy shuts due to rising COVID cases

St Albans’ The Marlborough Science Academy is to shut for the remainder of the week, following confirmed student and teacher cases of COVID-19.

An email to parents was sent on Tuesday evening (November 24) stating the school would shut to students of all ages for the remainder of the week, after closing to years 7 and 8 on Monday and Tuesday.

In the letter, Marlborough’s headteacher Ms Thomson explained this was due to the effect of isolation periods on staffing, with 33 members currently absent.

She said: “I have taken advice from HCC and I have of course spoken to my Chair of Governors and I’m afraid there is no other way in keeping us all safe but to shut the school for all remaining students this week.

“Those of you who know me well will know how utterly devastated I am to have to write this – you will know, too that I have absolutely no choice.”

Staff who are not isolating will be in school and conducting remote lessons, and will accommodate children of key workers or those with other reasons to remain on site.

A further comment from Malborough, Herts county council and Daisy Cooper MP about the closure is due tomorrow (November 26).