Victos viderent venerunt! Lunchtime Latin success for St Albans students

PUBLISHED: 14:08 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 30 September 2019

Verulam School Latin teacher Mary Bienfait with her pupils and Carole Heselton, community links coordinator, BeauSandVer Consortium.

Archant

When in Rome... A sextet of St Albans schoolboys took a trip back in time to the height of the Roman Empire for their lunchtime Latin lessons.

Taught by Mary Bienfait, a classicist from Cambridge University, the boys from Verulam School studied the writing of Roman authors on chariot racing, and aspects of Roman life, from relaxing at the baths to gladiatorial combat, including a visit to Verulamium Museum.

William Foy, Chris Hill, James Stewart, Abner Wallace, Billy Wilding and Liam Winter went on to secure grades 9-6 in their Latin GCSE this summer:

Chris Hill, who achieved a grade 9, said: "I'm really glad I had the opportunity to learn Latin.

"I've enjoyed the challenge and hope the skills I've acquired will serve me well in the future. I'm thrilled with my result."

Mrs Bienfait said she was impressed by the boys' commitment: "They deserve credit for studying Latin in their spare time alongside their A-levels. This required significant hard work and commitment."

